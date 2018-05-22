FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue said Tuesday that his arrest during the winter on charges of DWI and reckless driving was a wake-up call.

Donahue made his first public comments since being arrested Feb. 26 after going the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and crashing into a jitney bus. The accident sent four passengers to the hospital, according to Port Authority police.

“It was very enlightening,” said Donahue, a 2017 fifth-round pick. “I went through a lot, and I had volunteered to go into inpatient treatment down in Jacksonville. I think it was a life-changing experience and very awakening this offseason.”

Donahue said he’s hopeful that spending 30 days in an alcohol rehab facility will lead to a life of sobriety. It was something, he said, he needed. Donahue spoke with former Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins about getting clean. Seferian-Jenkins, now a Jaguar, spent time in a similar facility in New Jersey last year.

“We were connected and he had nothing but good things to say and he actually helped out a lot,” Donahue said.

Donahue’s court case hasn’t been settled, but once it is, the NFL will make a decision regarding his conduct.

Darnold struggles

First-round pick Sam Darnold threw two interceptions, was sacked and misfired on a couple of throws during the first day of OTAs. He got reps behind Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Darnold did make some good throws, including a completion on a back-shoulder fade to Robby Anderson.

“It’s Day 1 and his first time going up against a different defense and putting your offense against 11 guys over there,” Todd Bowles said of Darnold. “And all of them got some learning to do and growing to do, just keep getting better.”

Jet streams

WR Terrelle Pryor sat out with an ankle injury. Bowles said it’s unrelated to the ankle issue that forced Pryor to have surgery last November, when he played for Washington . . . S Marcus Maye (ankle) didn’t participate during the OTAs but attended . . . WR Quincy Enunwa (neck) didn’t wear a helmet during practice but ran routes.