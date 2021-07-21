Jets sign second-round pick Elijah Moore

The Jets signed wide receiver Elijah Moore, their second-round draft pick, Wednesday night, leaving first-round quarterback Zach Wilson as the only unsigned rookie heading into training camp.

Moore signed a four-year, $8.94 million contract, according to NFL Network.

The 21-year-old Moore, a standout receiver at Ole Miss, was exceptional in offseason workouts with the Jets, giving the team a potential slot receiving threat alongside Jamison Crowder, who agreed to a pay cut to remain on the roster.

Moore, the 34th overall pick, had a school-record 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He opted out of the Rebels’ last regular-season game to begin preparing for the draft.

The Jets’ veterans join the rookies in reporting Tuesday, and the team’s first practice is Wednesday.