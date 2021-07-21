TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Jets sign second-round pick Elijah Moore

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore during OTAs at

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore during OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4. Credit: Noah K. Murray/Newsday/Noah K. Murray

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
The Jets signed wide receiver Elijah Moore, their second-round draft pick, Wednesday night, leaving first-round quarterback Zach Wilson as the only unsigned rookie heading into training camp.

Moore signed a four-year, $8.94 million contract, according to NFL Network.

The 21-year-old Moore, a standout receiver at Ole Miss, was exceptional in offseason workouts with the Jets, giving the team a potential slot receiving threat alongside Jamison Crowder, who agreed to a pay cut to remain on the roster.

Moore, the 34th overall pick, had a school-record 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He opted out of the Rebels’ last regular-season game to begin preparing for the draft.

The Jets’ veterans join the rookies in reporting Tuesday, and the team’s first practice is Wednesday.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

