Jets place rookie receiver Elijah Moore on IR

Elijah Moore’s promising rookie season is on hold, and it could even be over.

On Saturday, the Jets placed Moore on injured reserve with a quad issue that kept him out of practice all week. The Jets hope he will return, but with only five games left, it’s possible that Moore has played his last game this season.

A second-round pick from Ole Miss, Moore leads the Jets in catches (43), receiving yards (538) and total touchdowns (six). Over his last five games, Moore has caught five touchdown passes.

Now, the Jets won’t have their top three playmakers when they face the Saints on Sunday.

Receiver Corey Davis was placed on season-ending IR after undergoing core-muscle surgery. Rookie running back Michael Carter is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Running back Tevin Coleman is also out Sunday due to a concussion and wide receiver Jeff Smith is on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Jets have talked about the depth and talent in the receiving room. It will have to show itself now.

Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios are the only healthy bodies on the active roster. The Jets had to elevate receivers Vyncint Smith and DJ Montgomery from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Jets also activated cornerback Brandin Echols off IR, and brought up tight end Dan Brown and defensive end Ronnie Blair from the practice squad.