FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets rookie receiver Elijah Moore, who has stood out in training camp, left practice early with a quad injury. He is expected to undergo an MRI.

Moore appeared to get hurt during the one-on-one portion of Thursday's practice. He walked off with a trainer before the team competition started. Moore may not be able to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants. But Robert Saleh didn’t express concern about Moore’s condition yet.

"I’m an optimist," Saleh said. "So I’m never worried until I’m worried."

Moore, a second-round pick, has been impressive in his first NFL training camp, making great catches and showing the speed to break away from defenders. He’s also displayed good chemistry with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Quinnen’s return

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is rehabbing from foot surgery, will go through a simulated practice on Friday. Saleh said Williams is on track to be a "full participant" next week when the Jets are in Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers.

"He won’t get the reps that everybody else has got because it’ll be his first practice," Saleh said. "But he’s going to participate."

Plan for Zach

Saleh said the plan going into Saturday’s game will be to play Wilson for "about a quarter." He said he’ll give the starters "a couple of series."

Wilson had a better day at practice that included a terrific sideline throw to Corey Davis for a big gain and a touchdown pass to Davis. Wilson also led the Jets on a two-minute drive that stalled at the 2-yard line.

Two-minute drill

Rookie left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (right pec strain) continues to work on the sideline and isn’t participating in practice. Saleh said Vera-Tucker is getting walk-through reps and hopes he can return to practice next week . . . Backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga had his knee scoped, Saleh said, and should be back near the end of camp . . . Receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios (groin) won't play Saturday, but Saleh said he will return next week.