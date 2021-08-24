FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Elijah Moore picked up right where he left off.

After missing nearly two weeks with a quad injury, the Jets rookie receiver returned to practice on Tuesday. He played only about 10 reps, but Moore, who has shown the ability to be a dynamic playmaker, made a nice sideline catch on a pass from Zach Wilson on a deep corner route.

Moore said it won’t take long for him to regain the chemistry he had with Wilson earlier in training camp because of all the mental reps he had during his recovery.

"The whole time basically when I was inside, observing and taking mental reps, it was like I was really out there," Moore said. "I really didn’t feel like I was gone. Mental reps are just as important as being out there."

Moore hasn’t played in the preseason. But he said "the plan" is for him to see some action in Friday’s preseason finale against the Eagles. Robert Saleh said that’s yet to be determined.

Two other Jet rookies returned to practice Tuesday as well. Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who missed almost three weeks with a right pec strain, and cornerback Jason Pinnock (knee bruise).

"It was kind of like Christmas," Saleh said. "We got a few guys back."

Roster moves

The Jets placed veteran defensive lineman Vinny Curry on the reserve/non-football Injury list. Curry, who had an offseason procedure, is out for the year. The Jets also released wide receivers Manasseh Bailey and Josh Malone, offensive tackle Tristen Hoge and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

They had to trim the roster to 80 by 4 p.m. Tuesday. They have to cut it to 53 on Aug. 31.

Two-minute drill

Cornerback Brandin Echols suffered a hip injury late in practice and limped off. … Wide receiver Denzel Mims (hip) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (leg) remain out. Saleh expects them back next week and to be available for Week 1 in Carolina.