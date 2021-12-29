Elijah Riley was back practicing, less than two weeks after suffering a scary and potentially devastating injury.

Riley, the former Newfield High School star and Army graduate, left the Jets’ game against Miami on Dec. 19 strapped to a backboard with his neck immobilized. Riley sustained a concussion.

Robert Saleh said Riley would play again this season. The second-year safety is on track to return this week after Riley was cleared from the concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

"Elijah’s such a tough individual," Saleh said. "Obviously he’s armed forces, so just his mindset, his grit, his toughness, all that stuff. Completely blessed that he’s able to recover as quickly as he has and really excited to get him back into the fold.

"In the short time that he’s been here he’s garnered a lot of respect from his teammates and his coaches."

The Jets signed Riley off of the Eagles practice squad in November. He has started five games and has 34 tackles.

Receivers down

Elijah Moore is eligible to return from injured reserve. However, Saleh said the rookie receiver still has some hurdles to clear regarding his quad injury. Moore also was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Saleh said he should be cleared from that.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jamison Crowder remains out with a calf injury. Saleh said they’re both "in that 50-50 range" to play this week.

Playing safety

Rookie Jason Pinnock was a cornerback at Pittsbugh, but the Jets have been playing him at safety with a lack of bodies. He got his first NFL start Sunday at safety, and now he feels that’s his position.

"That’s where I’m at in the scheme," Pinnock said. "That’s where they feel most comfortable. That’s where I’m most comfortable at, and I’ll continue to roll from there. Now with an offseason where I can be more intentional with my work, I’m looking forward to it.

Berrios honored

Braxton Berrios was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring a touchdown on a 102-yard kickoff return. Berrios leads the NFL, averaging 30.7 yards per kickoff return.

Two-minute drill

The Jets signed linebacker Javin White to the active roster. He was on the Raiders practice squad. They also signed former Falcons and Eagles tight end Josh Perkins to the practice squad … Right tackle Morgan Moses on the Jets’ rushing for 273 yards Sunday: "That’s a hell of a day at the office."