LI's Elijah Riley carted off field on stretcher after suffering neck injury vs. Dolphins

Jets safety Elijah Riley is removed from the

Jets safety Elijah Riley is removed from the game after he was injured on a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Long Island native and Jets safety Elijah Riley was carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Riley, a Port Jefferson native who starred at Newfield High School, suffered the injury in the third quarter while trying to make a tackle on Dolphins running back Duke Johnson.

Riley lay motionless on the ground after the play, and a cart and stretcher were brought out. He raised his arm and gave a thumbs up as the cart left the field.

Riley joined the Jets after bring signed off the Eagles’ practice squad on Nov. 9 following a rash of injuries to the Jets' secondary. He made his first start for the team on Nov. 22 against the Dolphins and had been a steady presence in the defensive backfield with 28 tackles in four games.

He had three tackles and assisted on three other tackles on Sunday prior to the injury.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

