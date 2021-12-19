Long Island native and Jets safety Elijah Riley was carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Riley, a Port Jefferson native who starred at Newfield High School, suffered the injury in the third quarter while trying to make a tackle on Dolphins running back Duke Johnson.

Riley lay motionless on the ground after the play, and a cart and stretcher were brought out. He raised his arm and gave a thumbs up as the cart left the field.

Riley joined the Jets after bring signed off the Eagles’ practice squad on Nov. 9 following a rash of injuries to the Jets' secondary. He made his first start for the team on Nov. 22 against the Dolphins and had been a steady presence in the defensive backfield with 28 tackles in four games.

He had three tackles and assisted on three other tackles on Sunday prior to the injury.