Robert Saleh said Elijah Riley has been "a ball magnet" in practice since the Jets signed him. The Port Jefferson product could be carving out a spot for himself on the Jets beyond this season.

The Jets signed Riley three weeks ago from the Eagles practice squad. The former Newfield star, who went to Army, has started the last two games at safety and has made plays. He blew up a play for a tackle for loss on third down late in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

"Elijah has been here three weeks and it seems like he’s gotten the ball more than we got all OTAs and training camp," Saleh said. "He’s been a ball magnet over the first three weeks. His superpower is his mental horsepower. He is very smart young man, he can process very quickly."

"He does a great job communicating pre and post-snap. He’s a hair-trigger type player in that when he sees it he is a 100 miles an hour with the ball. But he’s very accurate when he does see it. He’s been impressive in these first three weeks and we’re excited to see him grow over these next six weeks to see what he can make out of this season."

Becton progressing

Mekhi Becton, who had knee surgery in September, has progressed to being able to do some work on the field. But it’s unclear when the second-year left tackle will return to practice.

Saleh said it’s all contingent on Becton working through the soreness, getting back into football shape and getting flexibility back in his knee. Becton was injured in Week 1.

Mims returns

Denzel Mims will come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and return to practice Wednesday. Mims missed the past two games. Saleh said Mims worked on his conditioning last week, and believes he’ll be ready to play Sunday.

Kicker competition

Matt Ammendola, who missed another field goal Sunday, sounds on shaky ground. Saleh said they would talk about whether he would be the Jets kicker this week The Jets signed Alex Kessman to the practice squad last week.

"Every week’s a competition," Saleh said. "You got to earn your keep. We’ll give him a chance to maintain his job."

More injury updates

The Jets have activated Joe Flacco from the COVID-19 list. . . . Mike White remains on the COVID-19 list and is unlikely to be available this week. … Trevon Wesco (ankle) will miss 2-4 weeks. … Corey Davis (hip) is day-to-day. … Quincy Williams (calf) checked out OK.