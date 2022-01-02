Elijah Riley came flying into the picture, diving toward the right sideline around the Jets’ 4 to try to bat away Tom Brady’s pass before it reached the waiting hands of Cyril Grayson Jr.

"It was close," Riley said.

But the Port Jefferson native and former Newfield High standout couldn’t quite redirect it. Grayson, a former All-American in track at LSU who didn’t play college football, caught it at around the 3 and took it in, giving Tampa Bay the deciding 33-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in its 28-24, comeback victory Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets’ defense had held Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers to 20 points and was guarding a four-point lead. But the unit ultimately broke at the hands of the seven-ringed GOAT.

Riley pointed a finger afterward — at himself.

"In the final seconds against a team like this," he said, "I’ve got to be able to make that play."

The Jets blew a 24-10, third-quarter lead and fell to 4-12. So Riley wasn’t taking anything good out of this one even though they were right there with the Bucs until the end.

"It sounds cool, but you’ve got to win those games," said Riley, a second-year safety out of Army who was signed off Philadelphia’s practice squad on Nov. 9 and was returning after being carted off on a backboard two weeks prior at Miami with a concussion.

"It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and win the game. There’s no moral victories. So what we played close. We’ve got to finish it and get the win."

Brady threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns for the 12-4 NFC South champs, then passed compliments at the Jets.

"I give them a lot of credit," Brady said. "They played good on defense. They played really well. They stopped our run game at different times. They did a good job pressuring us in the pocket. They did a good job on offense with their run game. … They stopped us a few times for a field goal. So we got behind."

The 44-year-old quarterback was looking at 93 yards of green turf in front of him with 2:12 left and no timeouts in his pocket.

So it took him 1:57 to cover the distance. It was a nine-play drive. Brady went 7-for-9.

"In a situation against a quarterback that’s done it many times before, we were excited for the opportunity to go out there and win ourselves a game," Riley said. "At the end of the day, we weren’t able to do that."