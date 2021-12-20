Elijah Riley suffered what appeared to be a very serious injury in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but the Jets are optimistic that he will play again this season, and maybe even this week.

"He’s going to make a full recovery and his playing career is not in jeopardy," Robert Saleh said during a Monday afternoon Zoom call. "We’re optimistic that we’ll get him back this year and hopefully this week."

That’s terrific news for Riley especially after the former Newfield High School star was carted off the field in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on a backboard and with his neck immobilized.

Riley was taken to a Miami area hospital Sunday. Saleh said Riley "knock on wood, checked out really good" at the hospital. Riley ended up flying home with the Jets after the game.

The Port Jefferson native is currently in the concussion protocol. Riley will have to clear some hurdles before he can play again whether it’s Sunday against Jacksonville or the Jets’ two remaining after that. It certainly could have been much worse and seemed to be the way in what was a scary scene.

Riley, a second-year safety, was laying on the field motionless after appearing to collide with a teammate while trying to tackle Dolphins running back Duke Johnson in the third quarter. Players on both sides were kneeling and some were praying as medical professionals were tending to Riley.

"A very scary moment for everybody," Saleh said. "Everybody in the stadium, especially the ones wearing a uniform. They’re the ones that have the greatest empathy for what was actually happening."

Saleh gave credit to the medical staffs of the Jets and the Dolphins for acting as quickly as they did and "getting it all under control." When Riley was wheeled out, he raised his right arm and was cheered. Saleh said it’s "a big sigh of relief" that Riley is doing well.

"They carted him off, got him to the hospital and from there they were able to run all the scans," Saleh said. "He checked out good. A very scary concussion is what it ended up being. He’s going to have some soreness and all that stuff."

Riley, 23, was signed by the Jets in November off the Eagles’ practice squad. They had just lost Marcus Maye for the season and needed some additional bodies in the secondary.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was interested in Riley last year. Philadelphia signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Army. When Douglas had the chance to sign Riley this year, he did. Now he has a chance to stick with the Jets.

Riley has started all five games he’s played with the Jets, which are the only starts of his NFL career. He’s made a quick impact on the team and his teammates.

Jets players have praised Riley for being a vocal leader and challenging and holding them to a high standard. They said he fit in right away despite joining the team midway through the season.

Riley has 34 tackles, including one for a loss. He had six tackles Sunday after getting a career-high 10 last week against New Orleans.

Saleh said he hasn’t gotten a chance to see Riley, but he believes he’s in great spirits.

"I know my spirits are up and I know his are too," Saleh said. "It’s a big sigh of relief. It’s not a comforting feeling laying there. It’s not a comforting feeling watching it. I’d imagine he’s in great spirits."