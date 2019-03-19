TODAY'S PAPER
Jets add depth at tight end and offensive line

Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson against the Houston

Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson against the Houston Texans on Dec. 15, 2018 at MetLife Stadium. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets re-signed tight end Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Brent Qvale, and inked a deal with former Bears tight end Daniel Brown on Tuesday.

Tomlinson, who is more of a blocking tight end, caught eight passes last year in 15 games before he dropped a weight on his foot and ended the season on injured reserve. He also played in 224 special-teams snaps.

Qvale gives the Jets additional depth on the offensive line. He has played guard and tackle for the Jets, who also signed former Vikings guard Tom Compton on Monday and will meet with guard/center Stefen Wisniewski on Tuesday.

Brown, a fifth-year tight end, had no catches or targets for the Bears last year, but he played 243 special-teams snaps for the Bears.

