Ex-Jets center Nick Mangold retires

Long-time Jets center Nick Mangold announced his retirement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Mangold, a 2006 first-round pick from Ohio State, played 11 seasons with the Jets before he was released in February 2017.

Mangold will sign a one-day contract next week and officially retire as a Jet.

“I was privileged that Woody Johnson, Mike Tannenbaum and Eric Mangini took a chance on me with the 29th pick of the 2006 NFL Draft,” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “In my 11 years as a Jet, there were plenty of ups and downs but, through it all, I wanted to be the Steady Eddie. I wanted to be the guy that other guys looked at to see how it was done. I learned this attribute from the vets that I played with.”

Mangold was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. Mangold didn’t miss a game in his first five seasons. After playing in 164 career games, Mangold re-injured his ankle during the 2016 season and missed the remaining eight games.

Mangold was cut that offseason, part of a purge of veteran players so the Jets could begin a rebuilding process.

“My biggest regret is not bringing the Lombardi Trophy to New York but as I retire, I will continue my efforts to bring the Trophy home in a different capacity,” Mangold said. “I have no idea what that capacity is but I’m sure I will figure something out in the future.”

There was a thought he would play in 2017, especially after his ankle healed without needing surgery. But given his age, 34, and the lack of serious interest from teams, it was decided he should retire.

Mangold becomes the third player with Jets ties, to retire this offseason. Linebacker David Harris played 10 seasons with the Jets before he was a surprise cut last summer. Harris was signed by the Patriots and after playing sparingly he announced his retirement following Super Bowl LII.

Also, running back Matt Forte, who spent two seasons with the Jets, retired in February. Forte is more noted for his eight years with the Bears.