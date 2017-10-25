FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Here comes another former coaching candidate who will face the Jets on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, born and raised in Morristown, N.J., interviewed for the then-vacant head coaching job with the Jets in 2015 that eventually went to Todd Bowles.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons, and after two seasons, he led them to Super Bowl LI, a 34-28 loss to the Patriots in one of the biggest collapses in Super Bowl history.

Quinn had strong ties not only to the area but also to the Jets. He was the defensive line coach in 2007 and 2008 before leaving to take the same position with the Seahawks.

“At the time I got a chance to visit with [Jets owner] Woody [Johnson] and I believe Ron Wolf was part of the process there,” Quinn said Wednesday. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for Woody being there for two years and we both enjoyed the fight game.”

Earlier this season the Jets faced the Jaguars, who were coached by Doug Marrone, another former Jets assistant coach, who was born in the Bronx.

“That process for any coach to go through is an awesome thing, to talk about a team and their organization,” Quinn said. “The Jets is certainly an organization starting from ownership that I really respected.”

Quinn has fond memories of growing up in Jersey, given both New York teams played at Giants Stadium.

“When I worked there at the Jets, my wife likes to joke it was like ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,” Quinn said. “My brother, the police officer, he lived down the street, another brother across the street. It was a lot of fun to be there during that time. Even growing up, the Giants had training camp over at Fairleigh Dickinson, it was always meant to have a pro team in that area. When the Jets moved over to Florham Park, I thought it was just so fitting to have a pro team right in that area for an area where football is so important for.”