TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
SEARCH
86° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Le'Veon Bell promises a big year for fantasy football owners

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell during training camp

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Monday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Le’Veon Bell offered an apology to fantasy football owners who drafted him last year, only to get shut out because of his season-long holdout from the Steelers. But the Jets’ recently signed running back said he’ll make up for lost time this year.

“This is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year,” Bell wrote on his Twitter account, which has 1.8 million followers. “I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the (two gold trophy emojis) this year.”

Bell said during an interview on ESPN Radio New York on Monday afternoon that he’s itching to play again after not playing a meaningful game since the 2017 playoffs. But he believes the time off actually will add years to his career.

“It’s like football, you recover a little bit, but you have bumps and bruises that don’t fully heal,” he said. “Over the course of your career, your shoulder or knee or ankle or toe, you get used to it hurting. When I took this whole year off and came back, I can’t remember what was hurting in Pittsburgh. I literally can’t remember what aches I had.”

Bell admits he is bothered by fans who have criticized him for sitting out.

“It only bothers me because I feel like some people don’t understand where I’m coming from,” he said. “I made a decision because of how I felt and what I thought was right for me. Some people don’t understand what I was doing.”

Bell said he is open to playing in the preseason, although it’s conceivable coach Adam Gase will hold the prized running back out until the Jets begin the season Sept. 8 against the Bills.

“Whatever coach Gase is up for,” Bell said. “If he wants me to play in a couple of series, I’m open to it. If he doesn’t want to do it, I’m open to it.”

Bell said he’s optimistic about the Jets’ chances this season but doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself.

“Personally, I want to take it one game at a time,” he said. “That’s all we can do. I’m not worried about the preseason games. I have to perfect my craft.”

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas delivers a pitch Source: Mets trade Jason Vargas to Phillies
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during training camp at Let's talk Darnold, Bell, Gase and the Jets' offense
Troy Tulowitzki of the Yankees looks on during Baseball not as enjoyable after injuries for retiring Tulo
Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams heads back to Glauber: Can new defense boost Williams' sacks?
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman at Yankee Stroman's father: 'Marcus is happy about being home'
Kris Knoblauch, assistant coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, Rangers hire Knoblauch to coach Hartford
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search