Tom Brady made the latest addition to his record collection in the first half against the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, breezing past Peyton Manning for the most career passing yards across the regular season and the postseason in NFL history.

After throwing for 283 in the Patriots’ 27-13 victory, Brady has a total of 79,416 through 11 games in his 19th season. The 41-year-old quarterback also passed the 3,000-yard mark for the 16th time, tying Manning for second all-time behind Brett Favre’s 18.

Brady threw for two scores, so he needs just two to pass Manning’s 579 for the most total regular season and postseason touchdown tosses.

This was also Brady’s 231st win, including the postseason. The five-time Super Bowl winner is tied for the most in league history with his former teammate, the Colts’ Adam Vinatieri.

Asked if there’s a record he’s particularly proud to hold, Brady said: “Just wins. That’s what we’re here for, to win games. I’m trying to be a part of as many of these as I can. I love being out there with my teammates and working hard and trying to figure out how to get the job done each week. And it’s not easy. But I’m just here to win.”

This win made him 26-6 as a starter in regular-season play against the Jets. It also made New England 8-3 this season.

It was 13-13 late in the third quarter when Brady hit Julian Edelman at the 15, and Edelman picked up a block from Rob Gronkowski inside the 5 and smashed in for a 21-yard score.

Gronkowski missed the previous two games and three of four with back and ankle issues. Edelman said the attention on the 6-6 tight end “helps everyone.”

“I feel good,” Gronkowski said. “It was a lot of hard work to get to where I am.”

The Pats were down 7-0 late in the first quarter. Jets coach Todd Bowles accepted an offensive pass interference penalty after a third-and-2 incompletion. So on third-and-12 at the Jets’ 34, Brady threw a strike down the middle, finding Gronkowski in stride near the goal line. He held on for the touchdown despite a collision with cornerback Morris Claiborne.

“I think those are certain ones where Gronk is probably the only tight end in the league that can make that play,” Brady said.

Brady was limited in practice Wednesday by a knee injury. He missed practice Friday with an illness. Then he found himself with a bloody right thumb in the first half.

“It’s fine,” Brady said. “It’s just a little scrape.”

The nine-time defending AFC East champs also ran all over the Jets after the coaching staff challenged them to be more consistent in that area. They rushed for 215 yards, including 133 and a TD by Sony Michel. The Patriots posted 498 total yards.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Brady said. “We’re going to keep building for it, and we’re going to go out there and try to get better.”