Adam Gase believes Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore will cause fits for NFL defenses.

The Jets signed Gore last week to a one-year deal. The future Hall of Fame running back is considered a great leader and locker room guy. But Gase thinks Gore is much more than that.

“He's a great guy for Le'Veon to be around,” Gase told the team website. “Those two guys can really do some damage together. We have two guys that can play all three downs. They both have outstanding skillsets. There's a little bit of difference in their running style and how they do things, but we know Frank really well and we know how to use them."

Gase coached Gore twice – in 2008 as a 49ers offensive assistant and 10 years later when he was the Dolphins head coach. Gore, 36, is third all-time in rushing yards and has shown he still can be a productive back when given the ball.

During a three-game stretch last year when the Bills' rookie back Devin Singletary was limited or out, Gore ran for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 109-yard rushing game against the Patriots. The Jets didn’t have a back rush for 100 yards last year. Bell’s single-game high was 87.

“When I was with him in 2008, he was young,” Gase said. “He only knows one speed, he was full-tilt all the time. Then getting back with him 10 years later, guys watched him practice and were shocked at his work ethic, thinking, 'Man, this guy has been doing it a long time. He's had a lot of carries, he has a lot of miles on him. This guy goes in practice like it's 'Monday Night Football.' That's how Frank has always operated.

“He's never taken anything for granted. I think the biggest mistake most people make is they doubt him and they tell him something that he can't do whether it was injury, age or whatever the circumstance may be. He's proven people wrong time and time again.”

The Jets drafted Florida’s La’Mical Perine in the fourth round. They like his dual-threat ability, and now he has a mentor who can help guide him.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Frank brings something that is really hard to teach," Gase said. "He's a natural leader. He's the kind of guy that guys respect around the NFL. He's done a great job as far as helping younger players that are in the room. I think he's a good teammate especially the last three or four years in that backup role and the supporting role of whoever that starter is.”