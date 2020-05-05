The third-leading rushing in NFL history will be taking handoffs from Sam Darnold this year.

The Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Frank Gore, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. Gore will be reunited with Jets coach Adam Gase, who worked with the future Hall of Famer in San Francisco and with the Dolphins.

Gore, who turns 37 next week, has rushed for 15,347 yards in his 15-year career. Only Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith have run for more.

The Jets were looking to add quality depth to the backfield. The durable Gore played in all 16 games with the Bills last year, and finished second on the team in rushing with 599 yards on 166 carries and two touchdowns. Gore’s yards and yards per carry (3.6) were career-lows. But he served more as a mentor for Devin Singletary. Gore’s yards per carry were higher than Le’Veon Bell’s (3.2), but Gore played behind a far better offensive line

Part of Gase’s plan is to take some of the workload off Bell, and Gore can do that. He also can help mentor Jets rookie dual-threat back La’Mical Perine out of Florida. The Jets’ running back room also features Josh Adams, Kenneth Dixon and Trent Cannon. But Gore is a favorite of Gase’s.

He first worked with Gore in 2008 as an offensive assistant with the 49ers. Gase brought Gore to the Dolphins in 2018. He was Miami’s leading rusher that season, running for 722 yards on 154 carries. Before the Jets played the Bills, Gase said of Gore, “He still looks like he’s 25 somehow. No idea how.” But then Gase said it’s not surprising that Gore is still playing and producing.

“If you watched him work day in and day out, it wouldn’t surprise you,” Gase said. “We would always try to say, ‘Hey you should take today off.’ And he’s like, ‘Wednesdays I’m practicing,” and he wants every rep. He loves football. There’s no other place he’d rather be than the practice field, game day. Everything about football he loves.”

The Jets will be Gore’s fifth team and fourth in four years. After spending his first 10 years with the 49ers, Gore played three seasons with the Colts. Gore has rushed for 1,000 yards or more nine times and made five Pro Bowls.