Frank Gore: 'Good friend' Adam Gase is why I chose Jets

Frank Gore looks on during an NFL preseason

Frank Gore looks on during an NFL preseason game at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Credit: Getty Images/Bryan M. Bennett

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Frank Gore is officially a Jet, and Adam Gase is a big reason for it.

Gore told the NFL Network that he had offers to join the Jets and Raiders. He chose the Jets because of his relationship with Gase, who worked with Gore as an offensive assistant in San Francisco in 2008 and again as Miami’s head coach in 2018.

The third-leading rusher in NFL history, Gore signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Wednesday. He will be a good locker room presence and complement to Le’Veon Bell as well as a mentor to rookie La’Mical Perrine.

“I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I'm happy that he wanted me to be on his team," Gore said. “And I'm happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le’Veon Bell. That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, La’Mical Perrine.”

Gore, who turns 37 next week, has rushed for 15,347 yards in 15 NFL seasons. Only Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith have run for more. Gore’s 599 rushing yards last year were second on the Bills behind Devin Singletary.

The Jets also announced that they re-signed cornerback Arthur Maulet on Wednesday. He started six games last season for the Jets and had one interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

They also signed nine undrafted free agents: wide receivers Lawrence Cager (Georgia) and George Campbell (West Virginia), defensive backs Lamar Jackson (Nebraska), Shyheim Carter (Alabama) and Javelin Guidry (Utah), and defensive linemen Domenique Davis (Pembroke) and Sterling Johnson (Coastal Carolina).

