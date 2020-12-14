Frank Gore will continue to be a featured back in Adam Gase’s offense.

The Jets are winless and evaluating young players to see if they can be a part of the future. But Gore started Sunday’s loss in Seattle and finished with more touches (nine) than Ty Johnson and Josh Adams, who had eight each. Gase said as long as Gore is healthy there is no plan to sit the 37-year-old back.

"We’ll play the guys whenever they’re available," Gase said. "As of right now we’re trying to give all those guys touches. That’s the decision that we decided to make."

Gase said things could change if rookie La’Mical Perine returns this week from injured reserve. Gase said Perine has a chance to practice this week after missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain.

It’s obvious Gase has an affinity for Gore, a consummate pro who is a locker room leader and someone looked up to by all players for his work ethic and dedication. Gore played for Gase in Miami.

The plan after Le’Veon Bell was waived was for Perine to be more involved in the offense. But Gore continued to be the main ball-carrier. Since Bell’s departure in October, Gore has tied or led the Jets in carries in all but one game.

Gore suffered a concussion Dec. 6 against the Raiders on the Jets’ first play from scrimmage. Johnson rushed for a career-high 104 yards and Adams had 74 when the Jets totaled 206 yards on the ground.

But the Jets only mustered 69 rushing yards against the Seahawks. Adams had 27 yards on six carries. Gore and Johnson each carried the ball eight times for 23 and 16 yards, respectively. Gore also lost a fumble for the first time since 2016.

"You can never predict how many plays you’re going to have in a game," Gase said. "We felt like we had it mapped out as far as how we were going to rotate them. We had too many three and outs. Didn’t put us in an ideal position."

Gase said the opponent also had something to do with it.

"This was a different team we were playing and they handled things a little differently," he said. "We had some good runs there early. It just kind of flattened out for us."

Two-minute drill

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims rejoined the Jets after attending to a family emergency in Texas last week. He’s back in the COVID-19 protocol and could be cleared to play this week. … Kicker Sam Ficken (groin) has a chance to return from IR. If he can practice and does well, Ficken could replace Sergio Castillo, who missed three field goals on Sunday. The Jets also claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from Jacksonville, putting Castillo’s future in more doubt. … The Jets also claimed defensive lineman Trevon Coley from Arizona… Safety Saquan Hampton ruptured his Achilles in his Jets’ debut. His season’s over.