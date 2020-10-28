Frank Gore expects Le’Veon Bell to have some extra juice for Sunday’s game.

Bell will face the Jets for the first time since they released him two weeks ago after 17 non-descript games in the green and white. Kansas City signed Bell after the running back cleared waivers.

"I know he’s going to be hyped up. He’s supposed to," Gore said. "He gets the opportunity to show this organization that he still can play. I feel that he still can play. Me being around him in practice and training camp, he still can play at a high level. He’s going to want to definitely show it on Sunday. That’s what he’s supposed to do."

Bell only averaged 3.3 yards with the Jets, and never had a 100-yard rushing game. He’s playing behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City and had six carries for 39 yards in his Kansas City debut last week.

"He did a nice job this past week, and he's been working his tail off," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. "Just trying to learn, make sure he's got everything down. He's picked it up quick."

Bell was frustrated with how he was used by Adam Gase, and with losing. Gore can relate. The 37-year-old doesn’t have many years left, and he’s playing for an 0-7 team.

"It’s tough," he said. "My goal is to continue to work, continue to help the young kids grow as players and continue to be me. Whenever my number gets called go out there and give my team 110 percent and try to help them get a win."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Injury updates

Jamison Crowder (groin), Breshad Perriman (concussion protocol), Jordan Jenkins (ribs/shoulder), Bradley McDougald (shoulder), Sam Ficken (groin) and Conor McDermott (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

McDougald’s shoulder injury sounds serious. Gase said McDougald was going for a second opinion and it was still being determined if it’s something that "needs to be taken care of" or if McDougald can play through it.

Sam Darnold (shoulder), Mekhi Becton (shoulder), Alex Lewis (shoulder) were among those limited.