Frank Gore’s season is over and his Hall of Fame career may be, too.

The 37-year-old running back suffered a lung contusion in the Jets’ 23-16 win over the Browns on Sunday. He is out for Sunday’s season finale against New England.

Gore has hinted throughout the season that this could be his last year, and the last thing he wanted was to be part of a winless team. With Gore having played a big role in the Jets getting their first win two weeks ago in Los Angeles, he could decide to walk away.

If he does, he reached a major milestone after gaining 48 yards on Sunday. It gave him exactly 16,000 rushing yards, making him only the third player to amass that number. The other two are Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

Naturally, Gore didn’t have the impact on the field this season as he did earlier in his career with the 49ers and Colts when he was racking up 1,000-yard seasons. But he left an indelible mark on his Jets teammates with his approach and his actions.

"He’s been amazing," Sam Darnold said on a conference call Monday "The work ethic that he shows day in and day out, regardless of our circumstance. Going 0-13, obviously a winless year for most of the weeks that we played, he was able to come in and just go to work.

"He probably doesn’t even necessarily think about it but the young guys, including myself and all the guys on the team, look at him. You just want to embody everything that he shows on a day-to-day basis. It’s so consistent."

Gore was aware. He talked all season about wanting to prove he can still play at a high level. But Gore also said he wanted to show his teammates what it means to be a professional and to play the game as long as he has.

The former Miami Hurricanes star was selected in the third round of the 2005 draft by San Francisco. Gore derived extra motivatation from being the sixth back selected. He advised Jets rookie La’Mical Perine, who was selected in the fourth round, to follow that script and see how far it takes him.

Gore’s goal was to be better and outlast all of the backs taken before him. He certainly has.

After suffering two different ACL tears in his left knee in college, Gore played 16 NFL seasons. He ranks third all-time in rushing yards, fourth in scrimmage yards (19,985) and his 241 games played are the most by a running back.

"If Frank wants to play again, Adam Gase said, "he may try to do it."

Gase coached Gore in Miami, and brought him to the Jets to back up Le’Veon Bell and be a leader and mentor for everyone.

Bell got hurt in Week 1 and ultimately was released after being upset with his usage. Gore became the Jets’ lead back. Gase was criticized for going with Gore and not some of the younger players. But Gore played a major role in them winning their first game.

Gore ran for a touchdown two Sundays ago against the Rams. He also helped ice the game with some key runs and a third-dwon catch. He backed his way to the first down, allowing the Jets to get in victory formation.

For the season, he led the Jets with 653 yards on 187 carries and two touchdowns.

Gase said the way Gore carried himself has "been great" for not only the running back room but for "the "whole team."

"Seeing him working, day in and day out, understanding no matter what your record is, how you’re supposed to come to work, how you’re supposed to go through practice, how you’re supposed to play the game, I can’t say enough as far as what he’s done," Gase said. "Leading by example. He’s been vocal when he felt he needed to be vocal. I can’t say enough about what he’s done for our team."

Neither could Darnold, who fully understands why Gore has played as long as he has.

"It’s because of how consistent he is day in and day out regardless of circumstance," Darnold said. "It’s been awesome ... He’s not a rah-rah guy. But you know when he has something to say people listen and it’s important.

"He’s a great leader for this team and one of the best ones to ever do it. I’m super happy to have played with him and very grateful to have played with him this year."