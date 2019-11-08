Giants-Jets preview

VITALS

Line: Giants by 3; O/U 44

TV: CH. 5 (Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 111, 146; XM 231, 388

KEY INJURIES

Jets: C.J. Mosley (groin) out; Darryl Roberts (calf), Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) doubtful.

Giants: TBA

FEATURED MATCHUPS

Giants ‘D’ vs. Darnold: In his past three games Sam Darnold has thrown a combined eight interceptions with two fumbles and 12 sacks. The Giants think they can be the next defense to make Darnold look a little lost. “He’s definitely had his struggles,” Giants LB Alec Ogletree told Newsday of Darnold. “Guys have done different things to him to try to create that confusion.”

Jets ILBs vs. Saquon Barkley: The Jets allow a league-low 3.13 yards per carry. James Burgess, Brandon Copeland and newly signed Paul Worrilow will have their hands full against Barkley, who averages 4.6 yards per carry.

QUOTEABLE

Giants: “Nothing you do is acceptable when you don’t end the down with the ball.” — Pat Shurmur talking about Daniel Jones and his 16 turnovers.

Jets: “That is not how I am wired. I am just going to go out there and try to play ball, try to play good football. — Sam Darnold on whether he’s thinking about showing the Giants they should have drafted him last year.

INTANGIBLES

Giants: As the visiting team, their bench will be on the opposite side of the field from where they are normally situated. It’s just one of the many quirks for which the players are preparing themselves when they “visit” the Jets at MetLife Stadium. WR Golden Tate had plenty of questions about the logistics of the situation, including whether or not the Giants would be able to use their own locker room (they will). Told, however, that the visiting players’ parking lot is a further hike from the entrance than for home players and that the pool of available tickets for friends and family members of the Giants will be in the upper deck – and not comped -- Tate shook his head. “Bummer,” he said. “This is sounding worse and worse.”

Jets: Their fans will be ornery and directing their anger at Adam Gase if things don’t go well.

NUMBER, PLEASE

161: Passes completed by Daniel Jones, one shy of the Giants’ rookie record set by Charlie Conerly in 1948.

1-7: Jets record for the third time in 13 years. In 2007 and 2014 they were 1-8 after nine games and finished 4-12 both times.

— TOM ROCK, AL IANNAZZONE