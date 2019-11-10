TODAY'S PAPER
Jets-Giants turning point

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Giants still were clinging to a 27-24 lead as the fourth quarter began, but the Jets had advanced to the Giants’ 34-yard line. Sam Darnold threw a deep pass for Robby Anderson that fell incomplete in the end zone. But rookie cornerback DeAndre Baker never turned toward the ball, got a piece of Anderson and was called for interference, advancing the ball to the 1-yard line. Le’Veon Bell ran it in from there, and the Jets never trailed again.

