Offense: F

The Jets were shut out for the first time since Oct. 5, 2014. They had only six first downs, totaled 100 yards of offense and went 3-for-13 on third down. Josh McCown was sacked four times, hit five times and left the game with a broken left hand (non-throwing). Bryce Petty, his replacement, completed just 2 of 14 passes, and overall the quarterbacks had a 26.5 rating. The receivers had a couple of drops and the play-calling was lacking any creativity.

Defense: C

The run defense, despite giving up 84 yards, made it difficult. The Broncos averaged just 2.4 yards per carry, which was the only bright spot for the defense. The secondary was beaten up for a second consecutive week, whether it’s man or zone. Morris Claiborne failed to contain Demaryius Thomas, who caught eight passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Trevor Siemian completed passes to seven different receivers and targeted Thomas 12 times.

Special teams: D

No field-goal attempts for Chandler Catanzaro, eight punts by Lachlan Edwards (37.9-yard net average) and the loss of deep snapper Thomas Hennessy were the stories of note. JoJo Natson fielded one punt for minus-1 yard and returned one kickoff for 27 yards. He didn’t have enough chances to return kicks (five touchbacks). The Jets even put ArDarius Stewart back to return a kick, but it was a touchback.

Coaching: D

The offense was abysmal, and late in the game the Jets stuck to a ground attack with Petty in. Todd Bowles said the reason they ran the ball in the final minutes was because the game was out of reach, which wasn’t a good answer. The Jets should have passed the ball to maybe give Petty and the offense some confidence going into the next game. The secondary struggled with their assignments and the unit can’t find a strong enough nickel corner. Darryl Roberts plays that spot but isn’t playing well enough.