TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 35° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 35° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Grading the Jets: Offense gets failing marks after shutout

The Jets were shut out for the first time since Oct. 5, 2014.

Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris sacks Jets quarterback

Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris sacks Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. Photo Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Offense: F

The Jets were shut out for the first time since Oct. 5, 2014. They had only six first downs, totaled 100 yards of offense and went 3-for-13 on third down. Josh McCown was sacked four times, hit five times and left the game with a broken left hand (non-throwing). Bryce Petty, his replacement, completed just 2 of 14 passes, and overall the quarterbacks had a 26.5 rating. The receivers had a couple of drops and the play-calling was lacking any creativity.

Defense: C

The run defense, despite giving up 84 yards, made it difficult. The Broncos averaged just 2.4 yards per carry, which was the only bright spot for the defense. The secondary was beaten up for a second consecutive week, whether it’s man or zone. Morris Claiborne failed to contain Demaryius Thomas, who caught eight passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Trevor Siemian completed passes to seven different receivers and targeted Thomas 12 times.

Special teams: D

No field-goal attempts for Chandler Catanzaro, eight punts by Lachlan Edwards (37.9-yard net average) and the loss of deep snapper Thomas Hennessy were the stories of note. JoJo Natson fielded one punt for minus-1 yard and returned one kickoff for 27 yards. He didn’t have enough chances to return kicks (five touchbacks). The Jets even put ArDarius Stewart back to return a kick, but it was a touchback.

Coaching: D

The offense was abysmal, and late in the game the Jets stuck to a ground attack with Petty in. Todd Bowles said the reason they ran the ball in the final minutes was because the game was out of reach, which wasn’t a good answer. The Jets should have passed the ball to maybe give Petty and the offense some confidence going into the next game. The secondary struggled with their assignments and the unit can’t find a strong enough nickel corner. Darryl Roberts plays that spot but isn’t playing well enough.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Josh McCown of the Jets begins to remove Glauber: Emotional McCown feels closing of a career
On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, WFAN sports radio host Mike Mike Francesa's final Football Sunday show
Broncos running back Devontae Booker is hit by Jets Q&A: Listless Jets drop to 1-5 on road
On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, details were revealed Belmont Park redevelopment plan details released at hearing
Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo of the Giants Giants Q&A: Why did Spagnuolo choose to punt?
Jets quarterback Josh McCown was emotional while speaking McCown emotional after breaking left hand in Jets' loss