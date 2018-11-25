Grading the Jets: Defense gets an F

OFFENSE: Coming out of the bye week, the Jets didn’t show much aggressiveness at the start. Their first two plays were runs for a total of 3 yards. Overall, though, the run game was nonexistent as the Jets never established one. Quarterback Josh McCown had two of their best runs — one for 12 and one for 10 yards. The Jets finished with 74 yards on 15 carries. They threw the ball 45 times. They’re often not that unbalanced. But they looked as if they would be able to put points on the board against New England. McCown threw a touchdown pass on the Jets’ second possession, giving them their first lead in five games. They scored six points the rest of the way.

GRADE: D-

DEFENSE: The Jets’ defense gave up too many big plays, didn’t apply any pressure on Tom Brady and didn’t force any turnovers for the fifth straight games. Brady had all the time in the world to survey the field and make throws. He wasn’t sacked once. Overall, the Jets gave up 498 yards of offense — the fifth time this season they’ve allowed at least 400 yards. Their defense was supposed to be their strength, but it has definitely regressed. They let Buffalo get whatever it wanted in the previous game, and the Patriots faced little resistance in the second half. They scored on their first three series of the second half. In those series, the Jets gave up five plays of at least 21 yards.

GRADE: F

SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Jason Myers might be the Jets’ MVP this season. He converted his only two field goal attempts, including a 55-yarder. Myers became the first kicker to hit five field goals of at least 55 yards in one season. Myers also did a good job of keeping the ball away from Patriots returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who special teams coach Brant Boyer considers the best in the NFLgame. Myers had three touchbacks on his four kickoffs. The Jets had more kickoff and punt return yards overall than New England, 53-15. Andre Roberts returned two kickoffs for 52 yards, one for 35. But the offense stalled.

GRADE: B+

COACHING: The Jets were competitive for a half against Bill Belichick but you knew things would change eventually. They did in the second half. The Jets have lost five straight games for the first time under Todd Bowles. Their defense is going backward and their offense is stuck in the mud. This has been an ongoing problem that certainly has offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates’ seat as hot as Bowles.' The Jets defense was better in the two games that Bowles ran it while coordinator Kacy Rodgers was ill than it has been the last two weeks. It might be time for Bowles to take on more of the play-calling duties. Each week, though, the Jets are being out-coached.

GRADE: D