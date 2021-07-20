TODAY'S PAPER
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp hospitalized after bicycle accident in California

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, shown here in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons. Credit: AP

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was severely injured in a "horrific" bicycle accident in California, as his family and head coach Robert Saleh issued statements Tuesday asking for prayers.

Knapp, the team’s passing game specialist, was critically hurt after his bicycle was struck by a car, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver. Saleh confirmed the accident occurred in a statement issued through the team, and Knapp's family asked for continued prayers.

The Jets offered no update on Knapp’s condition, but Saleh expressed support for his recently hired assistant.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Saleh said. "Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Knapp, 58, was a backup for the Chiefs, Raiders and 49ers and began his coaching career in 1986 at Sacramento State. He was the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach from 2018-20 and was hired in the offseason by Saleh. Knapp was the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach from 2013-16 and played a part in the team’s Super Bowl L victory after the 2016 season.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the family’s statement said. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives.

"We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support," the family said. "It has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."

