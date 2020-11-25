Greg Van Roten feels the Jets are close to getting that first win of the season, and he can’t wait for it.

"When we win it will be a relief for sure," Van Roten said.

The Jets are 0-10, and many of their fans hope they finish the season without a victory and get the first pick in the draft. Van Roten, who is from Long Beach, grew up a Jets fan. But he has a different perspective now.

"If we lose every game there’s a possibility that I’m not here next year," Van Roten said. "So it doesn’t matter who the Jets end up drafting."

Van Roten, who signed a three-year deal, is the Jets only offensive lineman to play every snap this season. He said the Jets are doing everything they can to avoid joining the 0-16 club. Only the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns are members.

"Why would you want to be in that group?" Van Roten said. "You saw Frank Gore after the last game. He’s like, ‘I’m not going out like this.’

"The hunger is there. Guys want to win, especially if you’re an older guy. You don’t want one of your last seasons to be historically bad. We got six games left and we’re going to go one week at a time and try to get as many wins as we can."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bad reputation

Adam Gase believes the officials are paying closer attention to the Jets defensive players because they’ve built a reputation for hitting the quarterback late or high.

The Jets lead the NFL with 11 roughing-the-passer penalties, six more than the next team. They were flagged for two on Sunday, their most since being called for three in Week 4 against the Broncos. Some have been questionable flags, though.

"When you have like we had against Denver, we’re going to get two flags coming off the bus," Gase said. "We put ourselves in that position. That game alone, the officials are looking at us. They’re probably like, ‘These guys have a lot roughing the passers.’ So every little thing probably looks worse than what it is."

Two-minute drill

Right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) was the only Jet who didn’t practice . . . Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder), Chris Herndon (back), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings), tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) were limited.