TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets coach Greg Knapp, 58, dies from bicycle accident injuries 

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, shown here

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, shown here in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons. Credit: AP

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Jets offensive assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident Saturday afternoon near his home in California.

The news was announced Thursday afternoon by Knapp’s alma mater, Sacramento State, in a news release.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Greg Knapp," Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said in a statement. "We will continue to carry on his legacy within our football program and wish his family and friends peace and comfort through this difficult loss."

Knapp’s agent, Jeff Sperbeck, told Mike Klis of 9News in Denver that Knapp had succumbed to his injuries. "He was surrounded by his mom, wife, three daughters and brother," Sperbeck said.

Knapp, 58, was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in San Ramon, less than 30 miles east of Oakland. He was hit by a motorist shortly before 3 p.m. San Ramon police said drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in a preliminary report and the vehicle’s driver, who was not identified, is cooperating with police.

Knapp was named the Jets' passing game coordinator in January under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. A former NFL backup quarterback, Knapp had been the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach from 2018-20. He coached with seven different teams over a 23-year career, having previously worked in San Francisco, Atlanta, Oakland, Seattle and Houston.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads a football
Giants place Saquon Barkley on active/PUP list
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello enters the arena
With new cap space, Isles are taking time to make deals
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman works with kids on
Stroman says he hasn't had contract talks with Mets
The Yankees' Ryan LaMarre reacts after he hits
Rieber: Are return of Gio and Judge a good thing?
Pete Alonso and Dave Jauss after the 2021
A wild month for a baseball lifer: Mets' Jauss relishing time in spotlight
CF Montreal midfielder Joaquin Torres (18) advances the
Why Thiago Andrade is not yet a regular starter for NYCFC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?