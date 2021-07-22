Jets coach Greg Knapp, 58, dies from bicycle accident injuries 

Jets offensive assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident Saturday afternoon near his home in California.

The news was announced Thursday afternoon by Knapp’s alma mater, Sacramento State, in a news release.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Greg Knapp," Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said in a statement. "We will continue to carry on his legacy within our football program and wish his family and friends peace and comfort through this difficult loss."

Knapp’s agent, Jeff Sperbeck, told Mike Klis of 9News in Denver that Knapp had succumbed to his injuries. "He was surrounded by his mom, wife, three daughters and brother," Sperbeck said.

Knapp, 58, was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in San Ramon, less than 30 miles east of Oakland. He was hit by a motorist shortly before 3 p.m. San Ramon police said drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in a preliminary report and the vehicle’s driver, who was not identified, is cooperating with police.

Knapp was named the Jets' passing game coordinator in January under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. A former NFL backup quarterback, Knapp had been the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach from 2018-20. He coached with seven different teams over a 23-year career, having previously worked in San Francisco, Atlanta, Oakland, Seattle and Houston.