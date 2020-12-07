The defensive play call that cost the Jets their first win of the season also cost Gregg Williams his job.

The Jets fired Williams on Monday, a league source confirmed.

Williams, the Jets’ defensive coordinator both seasons under coach Adam Gase, called an all-out blitz in the waning seconds of Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

It left rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson in one-on-one coverage on Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs, one of the fastest players in the league. Ruggs blew by Jackson, and Derek Carr hit him in stride for a 46-yard touchdown with five seconds left in the game.

Williams is known for being an aggressive play-caller, but in that situation, he made an egregious decision. Had the Jets been in prevent defense and had multiple defensive backs at or near the end zone, they may have won. Instead Williams rushed eight and left Jackson on an island, and the Jets remain winless on the season.

Safety Marcus Maye, one of the three Jets in coverage, was very outspoken after the loss and criticized the play call.

The Jets fell to 0-12 and are four losses away from becoming the third team to go winless in a 16-game season. The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns are the other two. Williams served as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland team.

It was believed that if Gase was let go in season that Williams would take over as interim coach. According to a source, the Jets intend to name Frank Bush the interim defensive coordinator. Bush is the Jets assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Gase is scheduled to speak to the media later this afternoon.