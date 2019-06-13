FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Gregg Williams and Joe Vitt are friends.

At least that’s what both men said Thursday. There was a time when that may not have been the case after the Bountygate scandal that pitted the former New Orleans Saints defensive coaches against each other.

Vitt testified against Williams in the hearings. Williams was suspended indefinitely for the incident in which players on the Saints received bonuses or bounties for injuring someone on the opposing team. Williams was reinstated 11 months later.

The two met the media Thursday for the first time since the Jets hired them as coaches and wanted no part of questions about their relationship.

“Is this is a National Enquirer question or what?” Vitt bristled. “I like Gregg. Me and him are friends. Next question.

The fiery Williams had a similar reaction when he was asked about working with Vitt again seven years after the Bountygate hearings.

“Not a question,” Williams said. “Next question. He’s a great friend of mine. He’ll always be a great friend.”