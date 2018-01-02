Jets not giving up on Christian Hackenberg

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Don’t give up on Christian Hackenberg, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said.

Hackenberg, the 2016 second-round draft pick, has not played in a NFL game. While he was active for four games in 2017, the Jets still believe in him.

“The book on Christian is not closed,” the GM said Tuesday. “He’s only 22 years old. He’s made progress. He’s made developments, this is going to be a good offseason for him. We’re kinda excited to see how he does with a second year in this system [West Coast offense] and he’s going to have an opportunity in training camp to go out and play again and we’ll see how he develops going forward.”

Todd Bowles, who has final say on who plays, hinted Hackenberg could play in the regular-season finale at New England. Hackenberg received some first-team reps the week before the game. But Bryce Petty started and finished the game.

Bowles said he had no intention of playing Hackenberg in the Patriots’ game and that you shouldn’t read into how many practice snaps were distributed.

“Todd has always had the ability to determine who plays and when the players are ready, he’ll play them,” Maccagnan said. “From that standpoint, I support Todd in his decision on who to play. It’s like anything else, everybody wants to see players play, but again I trust Todd to make those determinations when those guys are ready to play and to put them in a position to be successful.”

Maccagnan said, “players develop at different phases,” and is encouraged by Hackenberg. The fact Hackenberg hasn’t played in two seasons reached historic levels. Since 1960, only two quarterbacks, drafted in the second round have not played in their first two NFL seasons: Gene Bradley, who was picked by Buffalo in 1980 and Hackenberg.

“With any player they develop at different paces and I think we’ll see how they develop and progress,” Maccagnan said. “The other part of it quite frankly I think our focus like with any position on the team is try to make every position as competitive as possible so our team can be competitive going forward. Those are things that will work themselves out over time.”