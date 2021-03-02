The Jets have begun clearing salaries for what should be a very busy free agency.

The team released defensive lineman Henry Anderson on Tuesday night. The move, which was expected, saves the Jets $8.2 million and gives them more than $75 million to spend on free agents.

The Jets likely will make some more cuts prior to free agency, which begins in two weeks. They are coming off a 2-14 season and have a number of areas that need addressing, particularly offensive line, wide receiver and running back.

Anderson, 29, started 24 of the 45 games he played for the Jets the past three seasons. He had seven sacks after being acquired from the Colts in 2018 for a sixth-round pick.

The Jets rewarded Anderson with a three-year, $25.2 million contract, but his production dipped as he battled through injury, and he had just 1 1/2 sacks the past two years.