Jets promote Hymie Elhai to be team president

The Jets have new leadership on their business side as Hymie Elhai was promoted to team president on Tuesday.

Elhai replaces Neil Glat, who stepped down last week and is transitioning into a new role as senior advisor.

Elhai is in his 20th season with the Jets, where he started as an intern. He served as the team’s senior vice president and general counsel before being elevated to his current role.

He will report to Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and oversee all team business operations. Elhai also will work with coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas “to integrate football and business operations.” Elhai took part in the Jets' coaching and general manager searches.

“For over 20 years Hymie has developed a deep level of respect from both sides of the building,” Johnson said in a statement. “Over that time, he has grown to be an invaluable and trusted confidant for many, including, in recent years, myself. Specifically, I witnessed first-hand, his leadership, communication and organizational acumen during our recent head coach and general manager searches. I expect Hymie to be a key unifier, working alongside Adam and Joe, for our organization moving forward.”

The Jets also promoted Brian Friedman to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He had been the team’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.