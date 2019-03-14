The Jets released running back Isaiah Crowell.

This was expected after the Jets came to terms with Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell on a four-year deal.

Crowell, signed as a free agent last year, would have been due $2 million of his $4 million salary this season if he was still on the team on Friday. The Jets cleared $3 million off the cap with this move.

In his only season with the Jets, Crowell led the team in rushing. He ran for 685 yards on 143 carries and scored six touchdowns. Crowell set a franchise record when he rushed for 219 yards on 15 carries in a win over Denver in Week 5.

Crowell was slowed by ankle, foot and toe injuries as the season wore on and missed three games as he ended the season on injured reserve.

He also upset former coach Todd Bowles with his actions during and after a loss in Cleveland in Week 3. After scoring his second touchdown against his former team, Crowell took the football and wiped it on his backside before throwing it in the stands. A few days later, Crowell signed an endorsement deal with Dude Wipes, a flushable toilet paper substitute.

With Crowell hobbled at the end of the season, Elijiah McGuire became the Jets' featured back. He’s expected to back up Bell now.