Report: Jets had number of reasons to cut Jachai Polite

New York Jets linebacker Jachai Polite #56 drops

New York Jets linebacker Jachai Polite #56 drops back into pass coverage during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Aug 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Jachai Polite’s on-field performance apparently wasn’t the only reason he was cut by the Jets. According to ProFootballTalk, they fined Polite more than $100,000 for lateness and other transgressions during his short time with the team.

The Jets had no comment on the report.

Former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan took Polite with the 68th pick in this year’s draft. The outside linebacker out of Florida struggled to make an impact in practice or the preseason, finishing with five tackles and no sacks in four games.

Still, it was somewhat surprising that a team that needs an edge rusher would cut ties so quickly with a young player. The Jets may have believed the risk is greater than the reward, especially in light of Sunday’s report.

Polite was considered a first-round talent but dropped in the draft after some questions arose about his character. Those questions may be one of the reasons he went unclaimed. He cleared waivers and signed to be on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

