NFL Draft: Jets take Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite in third round
Polite, who plays outside linebacker, had 15 1/2 sacks, 78 tackles (26 1/2 for loss) and eight forced fumbles in 32 career games for the Gators.
A day after bolstering their defensive line by taking Quinnen Williams third overall, the Jets turned their attention to a pass-rush in need of talent, taking Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite with the 68th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
He measured 6-2 5/8, 258 pounds at the NFL Combine, which was up from his listed 242 pounds while at Florida. His game film showed an explosive pass-rusher with an excellent first step off the snap.
However, the added weight may have affected his performance at the Combine, as he ran a disappointing 4.84-second 40-yard dash. He also reportedly interviewed poorly with teams while in Indianapolis. Both of those factors may be why he was available at the top of the third round.
