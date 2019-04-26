TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Draft: Jets take Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite in third round

Polite, who plays outside linebacker, had 15 1/2 sacks, 78 tackles (26 1/2 for loss) and eight forced fumbles in 32 career games for the Gators.

Jachai Polite of the Florida Gators celebrates a

Jachai Polite of the Florida Gators celebrates a sack during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jonathan Bachman

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
A day after bolstering their defensive line by taking Quinnen Williams third overall, the Jets turned their attention to a pass-rush in need of talent, taking Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite with the 68th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He measured 6-2 5/8, 258 pounds at the NFL Combine, which was up from his listed 242 pounds while at Florida. His game film showed an explosive pass-rusher with an excellent first step off the snap.

However, the added weight may have affected his performance at the Combine, as he ran a disappointing 4.84-second 40-yard dash. He also reportedly interviewed poorly with teams while in Indianapolis. Both of those factors may be why he was available at the top of the third round.

Headshot

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

