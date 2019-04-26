FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets got their edge rusher, and added some depth on the offensive line.

They selected Florida outside linebacker Jachai Polite with the No. 68 pick of the third round on Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday. The Jets also traded up to take USC offensive tackle Chuma Edoga later in the third.

The Jets dealt picks 93 and 217 to the Vikings to move up to 92 to grab Edoga, a former college teammate of Sam Darnold’s.

The 6-2, 258-pound Polite had 11 sacks as a junior, 19.5 for a loss and six forced fumbles. But his draft stock dipped after what he called a “bumpy” predraft process.

Polite only ran a 4.80 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and there were questions about his maturity after teams interviewed him. Polite didn’t help himself by saying teams, specifically the Packers, were “bashing” him.

But Polite acknowledged he mishandled the situation and called it “a great learning experience.”

“I learned how to take care of business,” Polite said. “I was kind of blinded before. Young, being immature. But I accepted all my flaws and I’ve been working on it this offseason.”

Polite believes he got “a bad rap” with some of the negative scouting reports, but he regrets what he said about the Packers.

“I regret saying anything of bashing me because they weren’t really bashing me,” Polite said. “They were just trying to interview a guy to come play for their team. They wanted to see how I was, how I react. It was all my fault. I’ll learn from it.”

The Jets hope he matured and can fill a major need at edge rusher. No Jet has had more than seven sacks over the last three years.

Polite will have to prove that he deserves playing time on this improved defense, but he’s comfortable playing in a 3-4 scheme.

“I’m just ready to work and get coached,” he said. “I’m going to try to work and get some snaps.”

The Jets’ focus early in the draft was expected to be on the defensive side of the ball. They took Alabama nose tackle Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 pick Thursday. But they also needed to address the offensive line.

The 6-3, 308-pound Edoga could eventually replace either left tackle Kelvin Beachum or right tackle Brandon Shell. Both players will be free agents after the upcoming season.

The Jets didn’t have a second-round pick. There were rumors that the Jets were trying to trade into the second round, but nothing materialized.

Barring another trade, the Jets will have two picks on Day 3 of the draft Saturday. They will select third in the fourth round (No. 105) and 24th in the sixth round (196). They still need to address the secondary.