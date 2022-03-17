TODAY'S PAPER
Source: Jets to add edge rusher Jacob Martin from Texans

Houston Texans defensive lineman Jacob Martin against the

Houston Texans defensive lineman Jacob Martin against the New York Jets on Nov. 28, 2021, in Houston.  Credit: AP/Matt Patterson

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets finally landed an edge rusher in free agency.

Former Texans defensive end Jacob Martin will sign a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, a league source said. Martin, 26, has 13.5 sacks in four seasons.

Martin is not a splashy name with huge sack numbers, but he is quick and explosive off the ball -- and he’s coming off his best season.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Martin had four sacks – one on Zach Wilson - five tackles for loss and a career-high 38 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

A sixth-round pick of Seattle in 2018, Martin became a full-time starter last season after the Houston Texans switched from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. The Jets use a 4-3 scheme under head coach Robert Saleh, so Martin should be a good fit.

The Jets showed interest in dominant pass rusher Chandler Jones, but the price ended up being too high. The Raiders are signing Jones to a three-year deal worth more than $50 million.

Saleh’s defense is predicated on his front being disruptive. The Jets likely will try to add another edge rusher in the draft, where they currently have the No. 4 and No. 10 picks. Possibilities include Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker and Jemaine Johnson.

The Jets have addressed needs in free agency, coming to terms with a right guard (Laken Tomlinson), two tight ends (C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin), a cornerback (D.J. Reed) and safety (Jordan Whitehead).

They still need to add more weapons for Wilson, namely a receiver. The Jets are expected to add a veteran and use at least one of their picks on a receiver.

