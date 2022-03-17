The Jets finally landed an edge rusher in free agency.

Former Texans defensive end Jacob Martin will sign a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, a league source said. Martin, 26, has 13.5 sacks in four seasons.

Martin is not a splashy name with huge sack numbers, but he is quick and explosive off the ball -- and he’s coming off his best season.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Martin had four sacks – one on Zach Wilson - five tackles for loss and a career-high 38 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

A sixth-round pick of Seattle in 2018, Martin became a full-time starter last season after the Houston Texans switched from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. The Jets use a 4-3 scheme under head coach Robert Saleh, so Martin should be a good fit.

The Jets showed interest in dominant pass rusher Chandler Jones, but the price ended up being too high. The Raiders are signing Jones to a three-year deal worth more than $50 million.

Saleh’s defense is predicated on his front being disruptive. The Jets likely will try to add another edge rusher in the draft, where they currently have the No. 4 and No. 10 picks. Possibilities include Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker and Jemaine Johnson.

The Jets have addressed needs in free agency, coming to terms with a right guard (Laken Tomlinson), two tight ends (C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin), a cornerback (D.J. Reed) and safety (Jordan Whitehead).

They still need to add more weapons for Wilson, namely a receiver. The Jets are expected to add a veteran and use at least one of their picks on a receiver.