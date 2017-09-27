FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Doug Marrone sees his ties to the Jets as nothing more than the business of the NFL.

Marrone, the Jaguars coach, will bring his team to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the Jets, but in 2015 he interviewed for the head coaching job that eventually went to Todd Bowles. Marrone had led the Bills to a 15-17 record in his two seasons in Buffalo (2013-14).

“I’ve been up for a lot of jobs,” Marrone, a Bronx native, said Wednesday. “I just look at it when you don’t get a job you’re not the person they’re looking for it, which actually works out better. You don’t want to go there and say things or do things you’re going to say to get it. You gotta say, ‘Hey, listen, this is what I believe in. This is what I do.’ If that’s what they want to hire that’s great, but I’ve had conversations with everyone. I’ve had conversations with [Jets owner] Woody [Johnson]. I’ve seen him, I have no feelings at all.”

It would have been Marrone’s second stint with the Jets if they hired him.

Marrone was the offensive line coach with the Jets from 2002 to 2005 before leaving to become the offensive coordinator of the Saints in 2006. Marrone returned to New York, this time as a college coach, for Syracuse from 2009 to 2012.

It was at Syracuse where Marrone developed a strong relationship with Tom Coughlin, who at that time was the coach of the Giants.

Now the two are together as Coughlin is the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I would go visit Coach when he was at the Giants and we have a lot of discussions about philosophy and [about the] team and how to handle issues,” Marrone said. “Even when I left Syracuse to go to Buffalo, we had the same thing. I’ve been working with Coach for a while. Obviously we’re working more closely. It’s really been a great experience for me, outstanding. Someone I can lean on, I can talk to, has done it, has great success and I know he’s been a great asset to me in making me a better head coach.”