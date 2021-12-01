FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are preparing to play a "Lamar-esque" quarterback Sunday.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins compared Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to Lamar Jackson, a former MVP for Baltimore, because of his ability to escape the pocket and just beat everyone down the field.

Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing yards (695) and rushing touchdowns (eight). He’s tied for fifth in the NFL in rushing scores and 10th in yards, just 12 behind Jackson.

"The thing with Jalen Hurts is it’s almost Lamar-esque in the sense that he’s able to dead-leg guys and outrun guys to the corner and guys at every position," Rankins said. "He’s outrunning DBs, linebackers, defensive linemen, and when he gets to the corner he’s not looking to get out of bounds. He’s looking to turn up the sideline and get 20, 30, 40 yards, if possible get to the end zone.

"He’s an extension of their run game, an extra running back. But he’s also able to throw the ball all over the place and make plays for that offense. He provides a unique challenge.

The Eagles own the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL.

Kicker competition

Matt Ammendola will be kicking for his job this week.

Saleh said Ammendola, who has missed five field goals in the last six games, will be competing with practice team kicker Alex Kessman. The Jets signed Kessman last week after Ammendola missed two field goals in a seven-point loss to Miami.

"We’re going to open it up for a little competition, get those two guys working and may the best man win," Saleh said.

Bad history

The Jets are looking for their first win ever versus Philadelphia. They’re 0-11 all-time against the Eagles. Robert Saleh said he was aware. When asked what he thought, he said, "that’s history."

Revolving receivers

Corey Davis did not practice because of the groin injury he suffered in practice last week and kept him out of Sunday’s game. Saleh said Davis is day-to-day. Denzel Mims was activated from the COVID-19 list and returned to practice. Keelan Cole is not expected to play this week because of the virus.

Two-minute drill

Rankins (knee) and Foley Fatukasi (back) didn’t practice. John Franklin-Myers (hip), Morgan Moses (knee) and Quincy Williams (calf) were limited. …. The Jets designated Chuma Edoga (knee) to return to practice from injured reserve.