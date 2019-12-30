FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Adam Gase wouldn’t say whether he views Jamal Adams as a core, cornerstone player. Gase directed all personnel-related questions to general manager Joe Douglas.

But Gase sounds like he wants Adams to remain a Jet.

“You guys know where I stand with Jamal,” Gase said. “He has been one of the best players I’ve ever seen play in person. He’s done nothing but work extremely hard, fight through injury, be there for his teammates, make plays when we need him to. He’s been the heart and soul of our defense.

Douglas admitted listening to offers for Adams before the trade deadline, and he could receive calls again this offseason. But the Jets also could sign Adams to a long-term extension. Gase wouldn’t address Adams’ future.

“That’ll be a great question for Joe,” Gase said.

Douglas will hold his end-of-season news conference on Tuesday.

No surgery for Sam

Sam Darnold said he still has to undergo some tests on his left thumb, which bothered him the last several weeks of the season, but he doesn’t believe he needs surgery.

Griffin has surgery

Tight end Ryan Griffin had surgery on his ankle about a week ago. He said the rehab is roughly six months. He could miss most if not all of OTAs.

Griffin caught a career-high five touchdown passes. He signed a three-year extension with the Jets two weeks before injuring his ankle.

Quiet corner

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson wished reporters happy holidays and Happy New Year and declined to take questions. He hasn’t spoken to the media since going on IR in November.

Johnson hasn’t lived up to the five-year, $72.5-million deal the Jets gave him in 2018 and is expected to be cut. The Jets will save $3 million by waiving him before March 20.

Two-minute drill

Gase said he’s not considering any changes to his coaching staff “at this moment.” . . . Gase also said he and Douglas have begun “taking deeper dives” into why the Jets sustained so many injuries. Twenty different players were placed on IR. Gase said they’re looking at everything from practice schedule to training camp to other routines. Gase said, “We’re combing through everything because we can’t have this happen again.” It’s “highly unlikely” the Jets will make changes on the training staff, according to Gase.