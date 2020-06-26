Jets coach Adam Gase left no doubt about how he hopes the current impasse between Jamal Adams and the Jets ends.

Even though Adams has suggested on social media that he has played his last game for the team, has asked for a trade and has asked permission if his representatives may seek a trade, Gase was asked if he wants the All-Pro safety to return and replied with seven unambiguous words.

“Yes, I want Jamal on our team.”

Gase, speaking with the media for the first time in nearly two months, said on a Friday conference call that he wouldn’t discuss the Jets’ approach to the stalemate, but he admitted that the situation is less than ideal.

“This is a tough part of the business, when one of your best players is working through things with our organization," Gase said. "We have to figure out a way to get to a good place, which will get him back, in the right spot and ready to go.”

Adams played sensationally in 14 games last season. He finished with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles. He was among the top three on the Jets in all those categories and that hasn’t eluded Gase.

"He’s done a great job of executing what [defensive coordinator] Gregg [Williams] asked him to do at a extremely high level,” he said. “He allowed us to be super flexible in what we do. He really creates a lot for other people as well...guys have to really account for him, especially if he is pressuring [or] he’s down in the box and they are not sure what is going on...Teams have to account for him which frees up other guys and...gives other guys better matchups.

“His play speed is phenomenal, both in practice and on game day.”

Though the Jets’ offseason program only could be conducted virtually, Adams did not participate in any of it.

Adams is signed through the 2021 season and wants his contract renegotiated. According to a report on ESPN he requested to be traded to one of seven teams: the Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers or Seahawks. However the chances the Jets will trade him seem remote.

Secondary coach Dennard Wilson said on Thursday that if Adams is in training camp — scheduled to open July 28 — he expects to see the same highly-motivated and focused player he has coached for all three seasons. Adams also could hold out, though he would quickly start piling up daily fines of $40,000.

There have been reports that part of Adams’ desire to leave the Jets is related to his relationship with Gase. The coach would not answer a question about whether he had reached out to his star player, saying “anything that's going to deal with communication with Jamal will stay between us; that's how we're operating, keeping things in-house and keeping our locker room tight.”

But he was asked his take on their relationship and answered “my relationship with Jamal has been good since the time I’ve gotten here. We had a lot of discussions throughout the season trying to figure out ways to win. To me, we’ve always gotten along well.”