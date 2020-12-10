TODAY'S PAPER
Adam Gase was 'surprised' by Jamal Adams' parting shots

Jets head coach Adam Gase talks to safety

Jets head coach Adam Gase talks to safety Jamal Adams  between drills during minicamp on June 4, 2019. Credit: Brad Penner

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Adam Gase thought he had a good relationship with Jamal Adams and was surprised at the parting shots the All-Pro safety heaved at him before being traded to Seattle.

"I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different," the Jets head coach said during a Zoom call Thursday. "I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Once the offseason hit, I’m not in charge of contracts, I’m not involved in those talks."

Adams, the Jets’ best player the prior two seasons, requested a trade after he was not offered a contract extension. Adams was critical of Jets officials in an interview that was published the day before he was traded to Seattle. He said that Gase was not "the right leader" for the Jets and that he doesn’t have good relationships with everyone.

"It just surprised me," Gase said. "But it is what it is."

The Jets will face Adams for the first time Sunday in Seattle. Gase said he wasn’t sure if he would have any interaction with Adams.

"I don’t know how that’s going to go," he said. "I try not to mess with too many guys before the game. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes."

The winless Jets have missed Adams on the field, but they’re in major rebuilding mode. They received two first-rounds picks (2021, 2022) and a 2021 third-rounder from Seattle, which could speed up the process.

"Both sides got what they wanted," Gase said. "At the end of the day I think it will benefit both sides too."

Mims out Sunday

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims will not be able to play Sunday after returning home to Texas to deal with a family emergency. Mims, who is not yet back in New Jersey, had to leave the COVID-19 protocol and will need five consecutive days of negative tests before he’s eligible to rejoin the Jets.

"The protocols are what they are," Gase said. "He had to handle family business which we support because we felt like this was the right thing for him to do."

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

