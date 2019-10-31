FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamal Adams is continuing to give Jets officials the silent treatment as his relationship with the organization remains fractured.

Adam Gase said he still has not spoken to Adams, who is upset that the Jets had trade conversations about him. Adams said Wednesday that he was “hurt” and he’s not ready to talk to general manager Joe Douglas and Gase.

“He’s focused on Miami right now,” Gase said Thursday. “He’s flying around, same energy. I like the fact that he’s focused on Miami.”

This obviously is not the ideal situation when a captain and team leader is giving his coach and general manager the cold shoulder. But Gase wouldn’t say he’s concerned about it. He believes Adams will be his usual self on the field Sunday when the 1-6 Jets face the winless Dolphins in Miami.

“I watched him practice yesterday,” Gase said. “I watched how interacted with his teammates. He’s focused on this game.

“As long as he’s focused on this game that’s all I care about.”

Adams’ behavior and feelings about the organization have to led to questions about his future as a Jet.

Gase believes that Adams is one of the best players at his position, but he wouldn’t commit to saying the Pro Bowl safety is someone you build around or a cornerstone player.

"I think he does a lot of things that puts us in really good positions,” Gase said. “I think he’s one of the best players we have on our roster. The cornerstone and all that stuff I don’t really know what that means. I know that we’re in a really good position with him at his spot. I feel like we have one of the upper-tier players at that position.

“It’s so hard in the NFL to say, ‘build around this guy, build around this guy’ when you’re not [talking about] a quarterback. … I like him at his spot. I like him on our defense. I love him on our defense. He does a great job.”