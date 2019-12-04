FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jamal Adams is out of his walking boot, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be in uniform on Sunday. Adams left open the possibility he may not play again this season.

The Jets' third-year safety has never missed an NFL game. That streak certainly is in jeopardy after Adams suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

“I’m not going to get out there until I’m myself,” Adams said. “I don’t know when that is. We’re not going to put a timetable on it."

When Adams was asked if he expects to be back before the season is over, Adams replied “I don’t know. We can’t put a timetable on it. We’ll see.”

Adam Gase also made it seem a real longshot that Adams plays against the Dolphins. The Jets’ secondary is all banged up, and could look totally different Sunday against the Dolphins.

Slot corner Brian Poole is in concussion protocol, cornerback Arthur Maulet, who started the last four games, didn’t practice Wednesday with a calf injury. His replacement Maurice Canady didn’t practice because of an illness. Safety Matthias Farley remains sidelined with rib and ankle issues.

Gase said the Jets have an “initial plan” and they’re working on “contingency plans” in the defensive backfield.

The Jets could play Bless Austin and Canady at cornerback with Darryl Roberts the slot corner, and Marcus Maye and either Blake Countess or Bennett Jackson at safety. Nate Hairston, who went from a starter to a healthy scratch the last four weeks, could also play.

“We’re going to probably be working through that the entire week,” Gase said. “We got a lot of guys that are going to be responsible to play a few different positions.”

Mosley's move

C.J. Mosley’s core muscle injury didn’t respond to the treatment and increased rehab last week, so he decided to opt for surgery. Gase said the procedure would be “sooner rather than later,” and Mosley, who played in just two games, should be ready for OTAs.

“Since we’re doing it early enough it sounds like things are going to be pointing in the right direction,” Gase said. “I can’t say for sure, but it looks good.”

Two-minute drill

Ryan Griffin (illness), Chuma Edoga (knee), Steve McLendon (knee/hip) and Paul Worrilow (quad) did not practice…Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), Kelvin Beachum (ankles), Henry Anderson (shoulder) and Alex Lewis (elbow) were limited.