Jets safety Jamal Adams was named to The Associated Press All-Pro First-Team.

This was a first for Adams, who was voted second team All-Pro last year. Adams was the leading vote getter this year at the safety position, garnering 28 of a possible 50 votes.

Adams is headed to his second straight Pro Bowl and was voted Jets MVP by his teammates.

Despite missing two games with an ankle injury, he finished second on the Jets in tackles (75) and sacks (6.5). Adams set a franchise record for most sacks by a defensive back. He came two sacks short of setting the NFL mark for sacks by a safety. Adrian Wilson had eight sacks for Arizona in 2005.

