Jets safety Jamal Adams named to AP All-Pro first team

Jamal Adams of the New York Jets celebrates

Jamal Adams of the New York Jets celebrates his sack against the Oakland Raiders with the football at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Jets safety Jamal Adams was named to The Associated Press All-Pro First-Team.

This was a first for Adams, who was voted second team All-Pro last year. Adams was the leading vote getter this year at the safety position, garnering 28 of a possible 50 votes.

Adams is headed to his second straight Pro Bowl and was voted Jets MVP by his teammates.

Despite missing two games with an ankle injury, he finished second on the Jets in tackles (75) and sacks (6.5). Adams set a franchise record for most sacks by a defensive back. He came two sacks short of setting the NFL mark for sacks by a safety. Adrian Wilson had eight sacks for Arizona in 2005.

2019 AP All-Pro Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back -- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex -- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End -- George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers -- Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle -- Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle -- Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard -- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard -- Zack Martin, Dallas

Center -- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers -- Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen -- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers -- Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks -- Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties -- Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back -- Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker -- Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter -- Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner -- Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner -- Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer -- Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back -- Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex -- Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End -- Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers -- Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle -- David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle -- Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard -- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard -- Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center -- Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers -- Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen -- Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers -- Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks -- Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties -- Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker -- Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter -- Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner -- Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner -- Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer -- Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans

