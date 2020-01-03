Jets safety Jamal Adams was named to The Associated Press All-Pro First-Team.
This was a first for Adams, who was voted second team All-Pro last year. Adams was the leading vote getter this year at the safety position, garnering 28 of a possible 50 votes.
Adams is headed to his second straight Pro Bowl and was voted Jets MVP by his teammates.
Despite missing two games with an ankle injury, he finished second on the Jets in tackles (75) and sacks (6.5). Adams set a franchise record for most sacks by a defensive back. He came two sacks short of setting the NFL mark for sacks by a safety. Adrian Wilson had eight sacks for Arizona in 2005.
2019 AP All-Pro Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback -- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back -- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex -- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End -- George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers -- Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle -- Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle -- Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard -- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard -- Zack Martin, Dallas
Center -- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers -- Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen -- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers -- Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks -- Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties -- Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back -- Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker -- Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter -- Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner -- Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner -- Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer -- Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback -- Russell Wilson, Seattle
Running Back -- Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Flex -- Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End -- Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers -- Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle -- David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle -- Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard -- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England
Right Guard -- Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center -- Rodney Hudson, Oakland
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers -- Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen -- Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco
Linebackers -- Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Cornerbacks -- Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore
Safeties -- Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker -- Josh Lambo, Jacksonville
Punter -- Tress Way, Washington
Kick Returner -- Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
Punt Returner -- Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Special Teamer -- Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans
