What do Jamal Adams’ teammates think of his dominating play lately?

They have come to expect that from him. But five sacks in two games certainly wasn't expected. Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins joked that one of Adams’ sacks should have been his. But Jenkins used some colorful language.

“That little [expletive] stole my damn sack,” Jenkins said. “I’m happy for him for two of his three sacks. But one I couldn’t tag off so I can’t be happy for that one.”

Jenkins was there when Dwayne Haskins went to the ground, but he couldn’t get his hand on him. Adams did.

“He’s playing pretty good ball,” Jenkins said. “When he’s out there he’s playing his tail off. He keeps this up he should be AFC Player of the Month.”

Adams was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week last week and certainly has a shot this week again.”

How did the Jets get in Haskins’ head?

That’s what defensive coordinator Gregg Williams does. He doesn’t have the record Bill Belichick does against rookies, but Williams knows how to change things up and give them things they haven’t seen before.

The Jets sacked Haskins six times and intercepted him once.

“We wanted to switch up, give him different looks, show him something different than we showed last week,” Adams said. “I think we were successful. We did a great job the majority of the game.”

Jenkins said some of the blitz packages were the same as last week, but they used different guys, and that may have confused Haskins.

What led to the improved run game?

Le’Veon Bell still is searching for his first 100-yard rushing game, but the Jets no longer are. They ran for a season-high 115 yards albeit against a subpar defense. One of the reasons was the Jets didn’t hurt themselves with penalties and they were able to keep distances manageable.

“Guys are getting on their blocks, we had sustained blocks,” Bell said after rushing for 59 yards on 18 carries. “I just got to do a better job of falling forward and continuing to do my thing. We’re continually moving up and I feel like we’re getting better.”

Bilal Powell had his best game of the year, rushing for 42 yards on 7 carries. He almost broke free for a touchdown run, but he fell down at the Redskins’ 7 after running for 17 yards.

“He can read holes really well,” Bell said. “I’m sure he wishes he didn’t tackle himself. But he had a great drive, great game. He’s a veteran guy. I wouldn’t expect nothing else from him.”

How did Jamison Crowder do in his Washington return?

Crowder finished with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

“I just approached it as another game,” Crowder said.

Crowder has become Mr. Dependable. He alwaysseems to be there when a play breaks down, but the Jets call his number often. It was his third straight game with a touchdown.

“I just try to get open,” Crowder said. “I want to be a valuable target for Sam [Darnold]. Sam’s able to find me and he’s able to make those throws and put them where they need to be.”