The Jets were an irritated group following their 35-27 loss to the Panthers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But the irritation began during the game.

There were several players yelling at each other, and one of the bigger confrontations occurred in the first quarter between safety Jamal Adams and Carolina quarterback Cam Newton.

After Newton scored on a 1-yard run to give the Panthers a 9-3 lead with 10:02 left, he started the process of doing his trademark Superman pose in the end zone.

Jamal Adams is not here for any Super Cam celebrations. #CARvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/CxDUBKww5F — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2017

Adams approached and pushed Newton, attempting to stop him.

“I just don’t like people celebrating in our end zone,” Adams said.

The two exchanged words and Newton expressed to the officials why no penalty was called on Adams for touching him. Newton finished his Superman pose without further incident.

When asked about the dustup, Newton said he had “no idea” why Adams was irked.

The trash talk continued for a majority of the first half as Newton and linebacker Darron Lee exchanged words. Defensive end Leonard Williams and tight end Chris Manhertz had some disagreements along with safety Mike Adams and receiver Robby Anderson.

The main event was Adams and Newton, which didn’t seem to bother the quarterback so much since he won the game.

“That’s Jamal,” defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson said. “At the end of the day if anybody got an issue with it we just got to keep him out of the end zone.”