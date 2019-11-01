FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamal Adams is not ready to talk to Jets general manager Joe Douglas or coach Adam Gase about this week’s trade deadline drama. But on Thursday, he did speak to their boss, CEO and acting owner Christopher Johnson.

“It went well,” the safety said after practice on Friday. “I’m at peace with everything. I am going to eventually talk to those (other) guys. I’m just not ready to talk.

“At the end of the day, I’m a human. When you get something that just happened like that, you get into an argument or whatever it is, a disagreement with somebody, some people handle it different ways. I do. I’m just not ready to talk.

“That’s not saying I’m mad or I’m a diva. That’s what everybody (says). I don’t care about that. I really don’t. My focus is on this team. I’m ready to play ball.”

On Wednesday, the day after the trading deadline, Adams expressed displeasure over the Jets taking calls from teams interested in acquiring him, believed to include his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

Douglas said he only was listening and was not actively shopping Adams, arguably the team’s best player.

“It definitely hurt me,” Adams said on Wednesday. “I hold myself at a high level. The Rams don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady. I hold myself in that regard.”

Douglas sought to speak to Adams on Wednesday but was rebuffed. Then Johnson reached out on Thursday and Adams agreed to speak to him.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Adams said of Johnson. “I was very comfortable because he understands me, not Jamal Adams as a football player, Jamal Adams as a person. He’s very genuine and authentic and I’ve always had mutual respect for him. . . . He wanted to talk and I was open to it.”

Asked whether his level of comfort with Johnson implied a lack thereof with Douglas and Gase, Adams said, “Do not write that story, man. No, that’s not it. That’s not what I said.

“I’m just saying that’s who I was comfortable talking to at the time. I’m just not comfortable right now to speak on what happened with those two guys. I will eventually. I will.”

Gase, 24, a Pro Bowler last year in his second season, has heard and read criticism this week from social media, talk radio, newspapers and elsewhere. He shrugged it off.

“If you walk your dog and your shoes are untied, somebody’s going to have an opinion about it, regardless,” he said. “I’m a diva. I’m in my feelings. I’ve heard it all. I’m at peace. That doesn’t bother me.”

With the Jets reeling at 1-6 and the winless Dolphins ahead on Sunday, the Jets need Adams fully engaged on the field. He promised he would be.

“We have to focus on winning ballgames right now, man,” he said. “Honestly, I’m over the whole thing. I don’t want to talk about it anymore. I don’t want to distract this team.”

Does he think his saga has been a distraction?

“I don’t think so,” he said. “Everybody’s in here (in the locker room) dancing, and we had a great practice, so I don’t think anybody’s distracted . . . I think everybody’s cool. Everybody’s talking to me. They ain’t mad at me. So we’re good.”