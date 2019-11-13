Jamal Adams, CEO agree: 'Jet for life' would be nice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Christopher Johnson would like to see Jamal Adams playing safety for the Jets for rest of his career.

Johnson, the Jets CEO, said Adams should be a cornerstone player. But he also said general manager Joe Douglas has control of the 53-man roster. Douglas entertained trade offers for Adams before the deadline two weeks ago.

“He’s an extraordinary player,” Johnson said. “He’s the kind of player you can build around, you should build around given the chance. He’s absolutely amazing. I would love him on the team for the rest of his career. I would truly love that. Whether he is or not, that’s up to Jamal No. 1, but it’s up to Joe.

“When I hired Joe I told him he had control of the 53. I told him I would have a very light touch when it came to influencing that, and I intend to follow through with that. But I would love to have Jamal on this team forever."

Adams was upset with Douglas and Adam Gase that they didn’t deem him untouchable. Adams didn’t speak to either of them for about a week.

But Adams eventually cleared the air with Gase and Douglas and is in a good place now.

Adams had arguably his best game as pro against the Giants on Sunday and was rewarded by being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Jets can sign Adams to an extension this offseason. But Douglas could receive trade calls for Adams too. The asking price will be high. But Adams wants what Johnson wants.

“I want to be a Jet for life too,” he said. “People might not know why right now but I fully see it’s a bigger purpose, it’s bigger than me. I want to be a part of it.”

Mum on Kaepernick

Gase didn’t say whether the Jets would have anyone at Colin Kaepernick’s open workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta this weekend.

“I got to worry about this week,” Gase said. “That’s what my job is. That’s a question for the personnel guys.”

A league source said the Jets are sending a representative.

Bell out sick

Le’Veon Bell didn’t practice due to an illness. Gase said “it’s nothing serious.” When he was jokingly asked if it was mono – the illness that felled Darnold for a month – Gase responded, “Way too soon.”

Two-minute drill

Darryl Roberts (hip), Brandon Copeland (hip), Matthias Farley (quad) and Josh Adams (illness) did not practice Wednesday. …. The Jets signed offensive lineman Ben Braden, who was waived by the Packers last week, to the practice squad.